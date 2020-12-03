https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-longtime-newsom-aide-arrested-for-allegedly-trying-to-suffocate-a-child-with-a-pillow

A longtime ally of California Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom has been arrested and jailed on multiple felony domestic violence charges including allegations that he tried to smother a young child with a pillow.

Politico California, which broke the story on Thursday afternoon, reported that Nathan Ballard, 51, “was booked on Oct. 18 on two felony charges of willful cruelty to a child with possible injury and death, and domestic violence, according to documents on file with the Napa County Sheriff’s Office.”

The Sacramento Bee referred to Ballard as a “friend and adviser” to Newsom, while the San Francisco Chronicle referred to him as a “longtime Newsom aide.”

This is a breaking news story, refresh the page for updates.

