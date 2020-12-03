https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/breaking-wisconsin-supreme-court-sends-trump-fraud-case-lower-court-good-news-team-trump/

The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Thursday refused to hear President Donald Trump’s lawsuit alleging widespread voter fraud in the state’s presidential election.

President Trump was winning in a landslide on Election Day but that changed after Democrats dumped 143,379 illegal ballots at 3:42 in the morning for Joe Biden.

Democrats and the media are completely fine with this outrageous fraud.

The good news from this lawsuit today — from a trusted friend in the Trump circle — is that the court did not rule on merit. The case was sent back to a lower court for a ruling.

This is outstanding news for Team Trump.

Along with the outrageous fraud in Georgia, Arizona, Nevada, Michigan and Pennsylvania — this is starting to turn on the Democrat Party.

America is not a banana republic as much as the DNC wishes it were so.

America will not stand for this historic election fraud. It will not happen.

Via the AP:

Chief Justice Patience Roggensack, in her dissent, said she would have taken the case and referred it to lower courts for factual findings, which could then be reported back to the Supreme Court for a ruling. Conservative Justice Rebecca Bradley wrote that the court “forsakes its duty” by not determining whether elections officials complied with the law and the inaction will undermine the public’s confidence in elections. “While some will either celebrate or decry the court’s inaction based upon the impact on their preferred candidate, the importance of this case transcends the results of this particular election,” she wrote in a dissent joined by Roggensack and Justice Annette Ziegler. “The majority’s failure to act leaves an indelible stain on our most recent election.” Trump’s lawsuit challenged procedures that have been in place for years and never been found to be illegal. He claimed there were thousands of absentee ballots without a written application on file. He argued that the electronic log created when a voter requests a ballot online — the way the vast majority are requested — doesn’t meet the letter of the law… …Swing Justice Brian Hagedorn joined three liberal justices in denying the petition without weighing in on Trump’s allegations. Hagedorn said the law was clear that Trump must start his lawsuit in lower courts where factual disputes can be worked out… …Trump also challenged absentee ballots where voters declared themselves to be “indefinitely confined,” a status that exempts them from having to show photo identification to cast a ballot, and one that was used much more heavily this year due to the pandemic. The Wisconsin Supreme Court in March ruled that it was up to individual voters to determine their status. Two other lawsuits filed by conservatives are still pending with the Wisconsin Supreme Court court seeking to invalidate ballots.

