Stop what you’re doing and watch this video of a restaurant owner from Portage, Michigan explain how the state and the federal government has abandoned small-business owners like himself and instead funneled millions of aid to special interest groups:

“Wake up! Stand up! This is America. Be free!”:

Just, wow:

The man’s name is Dave Morris and he owns the D&R Daily Grind in Portage:

And he’s 100% right:

“Bring the cops, bring the warrant, do what you got to do. I’m going broke anyway”:

“This guy sounds like Bernie Sanders” . . . “and he’s right”:

Maybe he will be the voice that does unify the country?

