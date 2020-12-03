https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/bryan-preston/2020/12/03/caught-in-cabo-mayor-steve-adler-and-the-austin-city-council-extend-mask-penalty-for-a-year-just-a-day-after-hes-busted-violating-his-own-rules-n1189473

Austin’s mayor and city council on Thursday approved its controversial mask mandate for an entire year.

The mandate fines anyone over the age of 10 caught without wearing a mask in public up to $2,000 per violation.

Mayor Steve Adler and the city council, Democrats all, passed the extension without discussion. It was item #43 on their lengthy agenda according to the Tyler Morning Telegraph.

“A person who knowingly violates a health authority rule commits an offense,” the ordinance states. “Each day that a violation occurs is a separate offense. Each offense is punishable by a fine not to exceed $2,000.”

