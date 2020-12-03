https://hannity.com/media-room/chicago-mayhem-man-charged-with-attempted-murder-after-dragging-police-officer-from-car-door/
CHICAGO MAYHEM: Man Charged with Attempted Murder After Dragging Police Officer From Car Door
A man in Chicago was charged with attempted murder this week after the suspect allegedly dragged a police officer down a major city street from his car door.
The post CHICAGO MAYHEM: Man Charged with Attempted Murder After Dragging Police Officer From Car Door appeared first on Sean Hannity.