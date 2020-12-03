https://hotair.com/archives/ed-morrissey/2020/12/03/cnn-anchor-democrat-leaders-covid-19-hypocrisy/

Kudos to Brianna Keilar for this remarkable segment, in which the CNN anchor neither plays Name That Party or indulges in whataboutism. That’s partly based on the assumption that Republican leaders tend toward skepticism about mask and gathering mandates, of course, but at least they’re consistent about that, even if they are wrong.

Democrats are the ones lecturing Americans on what they can and cannot do, as Keilar points out, while blaming Republicans for undermining their advice. “A lot of these leaders, they are looking across the aisle to blame Republicans who aren’t taking mask wearing seriously,” Keilar notes. “But maybe, it’s time they also look in the mirror”:

.@brikeilarcnn rolls the tape on Democratic officials caught not following their own Covid-19 guidelines: “The past few weeks, brought into relief a pattern of leaders, failing to lead by example. Asking Americans to make sacrifices that they, themselves, are unwilling to make” pic.twitter.com/V6Xq9gRxrw — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) December 2, 2020

KEILAR: A number of Democratic leaders, apologizing or reversing course, after multiple occurrences of “do as I say, not as I do.” They have been caught, not following their own coronavirus guidelines. In San Francisco, Mayor London Breed facing backlash after it was revealed she attended a birthday party last month at the French Laundry, the famed and exclusive Napa Valley restaurant, with seven other people at her table. … Now the restaurant has been quite the draw for Democratic officials defying the spirit, if not the letter, of the very regulations they are telling their constituents to follow. The day before Breed’s dinner at the French Laundry, Governor Gavin Newsom also attended a party there with at least a dozen other people from different households. … Now, the backlash was quick. Cuomo suddenly changed his plans. One of the governor’s advisers telling CNN that the next day Cuomo would now be working on the holiday. The past few weeks brought into relief a pattern of leaders failing to lead by example, asking Americans to make sacrifices that they, themselves, are unwilling to make, and appearing sorry only when they’re caught.

Keilar’s right on that point. Even when they do get caught and are forced to respond, they’re not terribly sorry for anything other than having to explain themselves. For instance, here’s Austin mayor Steve Adler apologizing for lecturing his constituents about unnecessary travel and gatherings while he partied in Cabo San Lucas. It’s an apology, but for causing “confusion,” couched in laments about how much his family had already sacrificed in the pandemic:

“I recognize that my travel set a bad example. I recognize that the fact that I took that trip, and at the same time, was continuing to urge people to be cautious is confusing,” he added. “I know that others have chosen not to travel under the same circumstances, and I know that in my position, I need to send a clearer message. I’m sorry I took that trip. It was a lapse in judgment, and I want you to know that I apologize.”

It’s not confusing at all, and Austin residents understand exactly what Adler thinks. Adler thinks the rules that he sets only apply to the hoi polloi and not to their enlightened progressive autocrats, er, leaders. More and more voters are getting the same impression from other Democratic leaders such as those Keilar called out in her segment yesterday.

That’s not to say that the Republican governors (are there any GOP mayors left?) skeptical of masking and social distancing have been proven correct. But at least they’re not ordering restrictions on their constituents while blithely ignoring them to go off and party at fancy restaurants and resorts. That kind of grotesque elitism is the nearly exclusive domain of the Democratic Party.

