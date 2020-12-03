https://www.waynedupree.com/2020/12/cnn-refuses-to-air-trump-speech/

On Wednesday night, the CNN “news network” refused to air any video excerpts of Pres. Donald Trump’s speech from the White House.

What do you mean they “refused” to run it? Did someone ask them to air it?

More from Wayne Dupree

They labeled the 46-minute address as rhetoric, the rehashing of baseless claims and lies about widespread election fraud, of which they made sure to say there is no evidence.

The video was shared on the President’s Facebook account. He touched on many subjects that included the Mueller probe’s fake investigation while also bringing up the point that he “easily” defeated Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

TIRED OF THE ADS? BECOME A PREMIUM USER TODAY!!

CNN’s chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta reported on the speech during the network’s show, The Situation Room: “A short while ago, the president released what is essentially a propaganda video on Facebook repeating some of the same lies he and his team have told about the election results. We are not showing you any excerpts because the allegations made by the president have been rejected in the courts and state election officials from both parties, not to mention from his own attorney general. The video we should note was produced over here at the White House on the White House grounds, not given the press. Reporters were not in the room when the president made these comments.”

Fellow CNN employee, show host Erin Burnett also joined her colleague, explaining that she wouldn’t be showing any video clips from Pres at the start of her show. Trump’s speech either, suggesting this was a network-wide position.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Attn: Wayne Dupree is a free speech champion who works tirelessly to bring you news that the mainstream media ignores. But he needs your support in order to keep delivering quality, independent journalism. You can make a huge impact in the war against fake news by pledging as little as $5 per month. Please click here Patreon.com/WDShow to help Wayne battle the fake news media.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

