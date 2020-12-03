https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/crazed-los-angeles-mayor-eric-garcetti-says-cancel-christmas-time-cancel-everything-video/

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti told his constituents Wednesday night that it’s time to hunker down and “cancel everything” due to rising Covid cases.

Of course Garcetti wasn’t talking to any of the Democrat elites in California who continue to dine in swanky restaurants as they tell the peasants to stay home.

“The next three months are going to be the most difficult in the public health history of this nation,” Garcetti said. “The latest data is nothing short of alarming. In the last month alone, our daily infections have tripled, our hospitalizations have more than tripled and are at a new peak.”

Garcetti scolded Americans for spending time with their families on Thanksgiving.

TRENDING: MI Poll Challenger’s Response To Unhinged MI Dem Rep Who Called Her A Liar, Is Mic Drop Moment [VIDEO]

“These numbers don’t reflect the Thanksgiving effect of time spent together with families when many people were gathering and traveling in defiance of public health warnings,” he said.

Garcetti warned that if the people of Los Angeles don’t listen to his crazed demands, “We will run out of hospital beds here in Los Angeles by Christmas.”

He continued, “It’s time to hunker down. It’s time to cancel everything.”

WATCH:

JUST IN: Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti: “It’s time to cancel everything.” pic.twitter.com/oMiwjSTFWg — The Hill (@thehill) December 3, 2020

Recall, Garcetti went full Commie over the summer and authorized the city to shut off water and power to HOMES and businesses that are hosting large, unauthorized gatherings.

Neurotic megalomaniac Eric Garcetti is also terrified of dry sand on the beach and previously said that beaches will only be open for exercise and active recreation; people will not be allowed to touch dry sand.

Who still listens to this guy?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

