When Democrats demanded that American voters should NOT have to show an ID card to vote it was the beginning of the end of a free and fair vote.

All countries demand an identification card to vote.

Not the US.

The cradle of modern day democracy.

Policies like that led to the all-out assault on our elections system this year where Democrats used any and all means necessary to steal the election for their feeble basement candidate.

They don’t care.

They think it’s their right.

But now the government is proposing vaccine cards to carry in your wallet.

That way you will know when it is time to get your next dose.

This is creepy as hell.

True.

So eventually they’ll require that we have to show “identification” that we’ve received the COVID-19 vaccination but we still won’t have to show ID to vote! Vaccination cards will be issued to everyone getting Covid-19 vaccine, health officials say – CNN https://t.co/UuVGHA53DF — Courtney Holland (@hollandcourtney) December 3, 2020

