https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/dear-leader-obama-plans-to-take-vaccine-and-film-it/
About The Author
Related Posts
Trump is firing Chris Wray…
November 5, 2020
Robots invade the construction site… Can a machine do drywall?
November 21, 2020
‘5 percent of Biden voters would have switched to Trump’…
November 13, 2020
Kate Brown’s very strict lockdown…
November 16, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy