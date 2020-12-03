https://www.dailywire.com/news/dear-media-your-bias-is-showing

In an absolutely groundbreaking—or should we say glass-ceiling-breaking—move, Joe Biden has chosen an all-female senior White House press team. Joe Biden, as we all know, is a stalwart for the feminist agenda and gender equality movement, and this decision just goes to show how hard he’s going to work to make sure female voices are heard. We should all applaud him.

At least, that’s the feeling this headline from The Washington Post would like to elicit. It’s true, of course. Biden has chosen an all-female senior press team. The thing is, he’s not exactly breaking down barriers. Really, as Kayleigh McEnany reminded us, he’s just following in the footsteps of Donald Trump. And Mike Pence. And Melania Trump. And Karen Pence.

That’s right. All four of them already have all-female senior press teams. Weird that we’ve never heard much about that, isn’t it? This is just one example of the changing tides we can expect to see from legacy media reporting in the years ahead.

Here’s another. Remember when reports covered the “revolving door” between Fox and the Trump administration? Well, why isn’t anyone saying the same thing regarding the now-former MSNBC, NBC, and CNN employees flocking to Biden’s transition team? If it was such a problem under the Trump administration, then surely, it’s still a problem today? Of course it isn’t. But the worst part about all of this is that it’s simply par for the course.

According to a study from Pew Research Center, two-thirds of U.S. adults say that they’ve seen their own news sources report facts meant to favor one side. That’s merely the tip of the iceberg. We all know that legacy media has a liberal bias. But what we’re now seeing is the reporting—nay, the construing—of facts meant to paint Trump in a negative light and Biden in a positive one.

Look at the latest jobs report. By the numbers, the economic growth we’re experiencing should count as welcome news. We’ve seen 10 million jobs added in the last six months, and the unemployment rate has consistently dropped month-to-month. The latest numbers show that the unemployment rate dropped to 6.9%—half of what the Congressional Budget Office predicted. For reference, it took the Obama administration almost six years to get the unemployment rate below 7%.

Yet, these are the headlines from the past month:

“Hiring falls off in November to slowest rate since July” – CNBC

“America added 638,000 jobs last month but is still down 10 million since the pandemic started” – CNN

“US workers file 712,000 new jobless claims as COVID-19 surge continues” – New York Post

“Latest jobs report shows long-term unemployment still on the rise, worrying economists” – NBC News

These headlines are at best half-truths presented in a way that will inevitably set up some miraculous economic recovery come inauguration day in January. What’s really happening is that President Trump is doing the work that needs to be done to get Americans back on their feet. But the legacy media is holding off on giving anyone credit for such astounding economic growth until their guy is in office. At which point, prepare for your cup to overflow with admiration and astonishment at Joe Biden’s economic prowess.

But arguably the best, or maybe most bizarre, example of the media trying to get their last lashes out at Donald Trump before singing the praises of Joe Biden is this headline from CNN: “White House Christmas tree arrives, continuing tradition amid Covid-19 and election disputes.”

We live in a world where President Trump’s Christmas tree is an opportunity for the media to harangue him with completely unrelated political and social issues. But don’t worry. Biden’s tree will be perfect.

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s own and do not necessarily represent those of The Daily Wire.

