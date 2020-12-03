https://noqreport.com/2020/12/03/dec-14-electoral-deadline-irrelevant-when-treasonous-election-fraud-persists/

Many conservatives, even, are conceding the election to Joe Biden in their own minds because only days remain before the Electoral College meets on Dec. 14 to vote for the perceived “winner.” But this alleged “deadline” is not what it seems, especially when the fate of our country is on the line.

Article originally published at Natural News.

According to Gen. Thomas McInerney, there is no requirement that President Donald Trump vacate the White House in accordance with any prescribed timeline until every last fact surrounding election fraud is analyzed and addressed, which has not yet occurred.

Speaking to Brannon Howse of Worldview Weekend during a recent interview, McInerney explained how the “fraudulent electronic manipulation of targeted voting machines,” among other forms of election theft, require that Trump exercise the oath he swore to defend and protect our country against enemies both foreign and domestic.

We now know that enemies both foreign and domestic participated in this grand election theft scheme, utilizing multiple avenues of fraud to try to steal the win from Trump and hand it over to Biden. Until this is addressed and remedied, there is no constitutional requirement that Trump do anything other than remain where he is, right there in the Oval Office.

Smells like FREEDOM. Order Founders Blend Organic Coffee from Freedom First Coffee. Use “NOQ” as the promo code for 10% off!

“They are trying to seize control of this nation through technology and through cyber warfare,” McInerney warns about how the deep state is desperately trying to destroy the Republic through fraud and deception.

“They are using and misusing the Constitution of the United States, and they have put us in a position that our forefathers were not aware of, the cyber warfare, and so when they set out in the Constitution the process of our election and going through the Electoral College, with the voters meeting on Dec. 14, announcing who the president will be … that was not based on cyber warfare, so we have a time clock.”

To learn more about the effort to save our Republic from being overthrown through this attempted coup, be sure to check out attorney Sidney Powell’s Defending the Republic website.

President Trump has a duty to defend our country against all enemies, both foreign and domestic

The mainstream media’s relentless claim that there is “no evidence” of election fraud is patently false, as is the reasoning put forth by many of the judges who have thus far thrown out the legal filings that present evidence of digital manipulation in the election.

“This was not designed to operate in the cyber world, and so we had many judges just turning down and not recognizing what has happened,” McInerney says.

“That is the challenge that we are facing and what my point I wanted to get across tonight. It doesn’t matter if we have locked and seal this decision process by the 14th of December; the president should not leave office until it is adequately heard.”

Like many others working with Team Trump, McInerney is petitioning American patriots to make their voices heard in demanding of their elected officials that everything be looked at in good faith before Joe Biden’s coronation commences. Failure to do so will only escalate the response from those who recognize that their votes were stolen from them by malignant deep state players.

“The president has in his oath to the Constitution to defend the country against all enemies foreign and domestic, and we shouldn’t let a schedule that we know is so blatantly flawed that anybody can understand that with just the items I’ve given our listeners tonight,” McInerney went on to reveal.

“When you have hundreds of thousands of votes that were falsified, and we know they’re falsified, I believe those servers are going to show that, and I believe that he is going to show that.”

To keep up with the latest news about the election, visit Trump.news.

Sources for this article include:

COVID-19 may take down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the so-called “surge” or “2nd-wave” that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $11,500 to stay afloat for the rest of 2020, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

Election year or not, coronavirus lockdowns or not, anarchic riots or not, the need for truthful journalism endures. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

