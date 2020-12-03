https://nationalfile.com/watch-georgia-senate-candidate-mocks-concealed-carrying-churchgoers/

It was 2017, not that long ago, that 26 people died at the hand of a deranged gunman in Sutherland Springs, Texas before a concealed carry licensed parishioner stopped the assailant from killing scores more. If one Georgia US Senate candidate had his way, many more would have been killed.

The Rev. Raphael Warnock, who is running against US Sen. Kelly Loeffler in the January 5, 2021 run-off election in Georgia, openly criticized the state’s gun laws in a video of a sermon from 2014.

“I had to go to the Capitol yesterday because they decided what we really need is more guns and more access to guns by more people in more places,” Warnock said. “So, somebody decided that they had the bright idea to pass a piece of legislation that would allow guns and concealed weapons to be carried in churches.”

“Have you ever been to a church meeting? That’s the last place—” he said, before the congregation chuckled at his attempt at mockery. “Whoever thought of that had never been to a church meeting,” he concluded.

Warnock, a Black Liberation Theologian of the same brand as Chicago’s Rev. Jeremiah Wright who famously espoused, “No, no. Not God Bless America. God damn America,” is the senior pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta.

Ironically, the traditional complaint of the Progressive-Left – that there should be a separation of Church and State in government, as Warnock would be influenced by his religion (something Dianne Feinstein objected to in the case of seating US Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett) – has not been uttered by anyone from the Left side of the aisle.

Warnock was referencing the Safe Carry Protection Act which was signed into Georgia law in 2014. The law is commonly referred to as the “guns everywhere” bill.

The state law makes it legal for licensed Georgia residents to carry guns into bars without restriction and, under certain conditions, in some school classrooms and government buildings. It also allows religious leaders the opportunity to “opt in” so that parishioners can be armed while attending church services.

The National Rifle Association shared posted the video clip on social media Monday saying, “Newly found video shows Georgia Senate candidate @ReverendWarnock laughing at church-goers who defend themselves with guns.”

Sens. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA), and David Purdue (R-GA), are running against Progressive-Democrats Warnock and Jon Ossoff, respectively. At stake is control of the US Senate and whether the United States will exist under one-party rule.

