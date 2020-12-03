https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/democrats-pile-body-bags-front-gop-senators-doorways-disgusting-threat-fake-news-media-silent/

Democrat operatives with SPACEs in Action piled body bags in front of the office doors of GOP Senators Mitch McConnell, Susan Collins, James Inhofe and Lindsey Graham.

Of course, this threat was completely ignored by the fake news liberal media.

If GOP activists did this they would be labeled terrorists and would be under FBI investigation.

VIDEO: GOP senators led by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell have been blocking House-passed COVID relief for months. Over 270,000 dead, more losing jobs & homes & small businesses, and still they’re playing politics. 🎥 Today we brought the bodies to their doorsteps. pic.twitter.com/40P7Fmv5l6 — SPACEs In Action (@SPACEsInAction) December 1, 2020

Of course, Democrats are blaming Trump and Republicans for the pandemic — not Communist China.

And they are blaming Trump for the lost jobs and economic collapse due to their draconian policies.

And now they are threatening the GOP Senate to pass Pelosi’s deranged House bill that is a wish list for the anti-American party.

WND reported via Pamela Geller:

Republican senators who have rejected COVID relief packages that are the brainchild of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi were targeted in a protest Tuesday in which body bags were left at their doors. Senate Majority Mitch McConnell and Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, James Inhofe of Oklahoma and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina were the focus of the protest. At each senator’s Washington, D.C.-area residence, protesters dragged body bags from a truck and dumped them out front.

