There was a hearing in Carson City, Nevada on Thursday afternoon on the massive fraud in Nevada in the 2020 presidential elections.

Hundreds of Trump supporters were outside the courts building rallying for their president.

The Trump Campaign believes they have a strong case in Nevada.

Democrats used similar tactics they used in other battleground states to flood the system with fake ballots and steal the election from President Trump.

The Trump campaign asserts:

** 15k votes from vacant lots

** 19k votes from non voting Nevadans

** 42k double votes

** 1500 dead voters

In a recent development, the US Postal Service is PREVENTING witnesses from testifying on the massive voter fraud they witnessed as postal employees.

This is disgusting behavior and should be condemned by EVERY American.

The National Pulse reported:

One such development is that the United States Postal Service (USPS) is “preventing witnesses and whistleblowers from testifying,” concerning wide-scale orders for workers to deliver ballots to nearly 8,000 “undeliverable” addresses. The ballots were later “collected, turned in, and presumably counted.” “There are multiple key witnesses who are whistleblowers with matching, independent stories supporting these issues, who USPS is trying to obstruct from testifying,” the Nevada GOP notes.

The Republican Party also has evidence that there was over 100,000 cases of illegal ballots in Nevada.

Courtney Holland was covering the hearing today on Twitter.

And Ben Bergquam was there.

NEVADA VOTER FRAUD HEARING NEWS Trump Campaign Lawyer, Jesse Binnall, just said that the campaign has evidence (filed under seal) that: ➡️19K non-Nevadans voted

➡️42K people double voted

➡️15K commercial addresses or vacant lots

➡️8K fake addresses

➡️1.5K dead voters — Courtney Holland 🇺🇸 (@hollandcourtney) December 3, 2020

.@jbinnall says NV didn’t have time to properly clean voter rolls before “universal mail voting” True. Mail in voting was rammed through less than 90 days before Nov. 3 After primary, they said they cleaned the voter rolls yet thousands of inactive voters still voted in general — Courtney Holland 🇺🇸 (@hollandcourtney) December 3, 2020

Now the Nevada judge is saying the document with this evidence of 4,000 non-citizens voting is not allowed based on time. Gathering this kind of evidence does take time and should be taken seriously. — Courtney Holland 🇺🇸 (@hollandcourtney) December 3, 2020

