Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe beseeched any incoming Biden administration on Thursday to “get past politicizing intelligence” and admit China, not Russia, is the greatest security the United States faces.

Ratcliffe made his plea in a Fox News Channel interview on the same day that The Wall Street Journal published an op-ed by the former four-term Congressman from Texas, outlining why he believed China posed the most serious threat.

China wants “to dominate economically, militarily and technologically, and is the only country capable of challenging American supremacy across the board,” Ratcliffe told Fox News.

“All of the threat streams that we have, from all aspects, militarily, economically, supply chain issues, foreign investment, technologically, cyber issues, cyber warfare, 5G, telecommunications — China is in all of those and they are the only country to be in that space and the only country that threatens America supremacy.”

Appointed as the DNI in May, Ratcliffe said in the Journal piece that he has seen how the Chinese “rob, replicate and replace” – his phrase for their theft of intellectual property, replication of the technology and then use it to knock American companies out of the marketplace.

“The intelligence is so clear that China is our greatest threat,” Ratcliffe said to Fox News.

“People that equate other things, or say, oh, you know, Russia is a greater threat, they are politicizing intelligence. I am hoping now that the election is over, now that people have voted, and if there is a Biden administration, that they will get past politicizing intelligence and be honest about China and acknowledge that China, and China alone is the greatest national security threat that we face.”

