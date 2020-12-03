https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/dozens-police-barricade-canadian-church-parking-lot-keep-worshippers-drive-service/

(THE BLAZE) – The Church of God at Steinbach in Manitoba, Canada, received a $5,000 fine for violating COVID restrictions by meeting in person on Nov. 22. But the churchgoers decided that they would not be deterred from coming together, and on Sunday they held a drive-in service.

But the police wouldn’t let churchgoers into the parking lot — even though would-be attendees had been instructed to stay in their car with the windows up, the Christian Post reported. So the faithful lined the highway in front of the church.

After receiving the maximum fine allowed for holding an in-person service that violated Manitoba’s ban on groups larger than five people, the Church of God in rural Steinbach, Manitoba, said it would not stop offering worship gatherings for the faithful.

