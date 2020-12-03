https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/dutch-man-invents-coffin-burns-bodies-mushrooms/

(GOOD NEWS NETWORK) – In the Netherlands, an 82-year old woman was recently laid to rest in a coffin made entirely of fast-composting mushroom fibres that will considerably increase the health of the soil in the years that follow.

Dubbed the ‘Living Cocoon,’ the coffin gives an option for a more ecologically conscious generation who may want to leave a positive impact on the planet after they’ve gone.

Created by 26-year-old Bob Hendrikx, a bio-designer from the University of Delft, the Living Cocoon is made by growing mycelium around a coffin-shaped frame. Mycelium is the part of the mushroom we can’t see – the underground fibrous network that makes up most of the lifeform.

