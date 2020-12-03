https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/embryo-reanimated-quarter-century-ice-record-breaking-live-birth/

(ZEROHEDGE) – A family in Knoxville, Tennessee is celebrating the birth of a baby girl – 27 years, almost to the day, after her embryo was frozen, according to WVLT.

The birth of Molly Everette Gibson broke a world record for the longest an embryo had been frozen before birth – a record previously held by Molly’s sister, Emma Wren Gibson.

Molly was frozen on Oct. 14, 1992, then thawed by National Embryo Donation Center Lab Director & Embryologist Carol Sommerfelt on Feb. 10, 2020 and transferred to Tina’s uterus by NEDC President & Medical Director Dr. Jeffrey Keenan on Feb. 12, 2020.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

