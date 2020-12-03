https://www.oann.com/english-health-service-looking-at-ways-to-deploy-pfizer-vaccine-in-care-homes-official/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=english-health-service-looking-at-ways-to-deploy-pfizer-vaccine-in-care-homes-official
FILE PHOTO: A dose of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination of BioNTech and Pfizer is pictured in this undated handout photo, as Britain became the first western country to approve a COVID-19 vaccine, in Mainz, Germany. BioNTech SE 2020, all rights reserved/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo
December 3, 2020