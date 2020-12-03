https://www.theepochtimes.com/ex-cia-officer-alleges-that-election-irregularities-could-be-part-of-a-big-scheme_3603583.html

Gary Berntsen, a former Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) career officer who worked on various counterterrorism deployments, worried that the irregularities that happened during the November election may be part of a big scheme.

“If you want to steal an election of the United States, what do you do? You go into the swing states, you’re Democrats, you target the urban areas where you have the largest vote count,” he said. “They need to produce massive, significant large number of votes therefore they have to go to large Democratic cities.”

He went further to allege that the vote counting was stopped in some polling sites in the big cities probably because the persons behind the scheme found out they need to produce more ballots to fill a gap bigger than they expected.

However, Berntsen didn’t provide evidence to support his claim. He didn’t name any specific person or party for wrongdoing either.

The Epoch Times can’t verify his allegation independently.

Berntsen was a former Republican candidate for U.S. Senator in New York in 2010.

Attorney General William Barr said during an interview with The Associated Press that the Department of Justice (DOJ) has not discovered evidence of widespread voter fraud that could change the outcome of the 2020 election for now. A DOJ spokesperson said in a follow-up statement that the department’s investigation is not concluded yet.

The FBI didn’t announce any major election fraud investigation after the November election.

It’s reported that several vote-counting sites stopped the tabulation or chased out Republican poll watchers during the election night or early morning of the next day.

Various alleged unusual ballots transportation activities were also reported in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

During a hearing before the Michigan Senate Oversight Committee, Republican poll challenger Dr. Michael Dubio stated under oath that between 3:00 a.m and 3:34 a.m. he witnessed a truck delivering ballots to the TCF Center, a conference center in downtown Detroit where Wayne County votes were being counted.

Dubio alleged that “thousands of” ballots were moved into the TCF center during this event.

He didn’t specify which day he saw the truck during his open remarks.

A USPS-contracted trucker also alleged on Tuesday that he transported about 144,000 to 288,000 completed ballots from New York to Pennsylvania on Oct. 21 and the trailer disappeared. He wasn’t given any notice about his trailer.

“The next day, it just got weirder. As I arrived at the Lancaster USPS with my tractor, I went to hook up to my trailer and the trailer was gone,” Jesse Morgan said in a media statement.

Gen. Michael Flynn, a former national security adviser for President Donald Trump, shared the same concerns with Berntsen.

“I believe when during the last 2016 election when they didn’t get the candidate that they needed and the kind of ideology that they saw America moving towards. They were not going to allow 2020 to happen. And so now what we have is this theft with mail-in ballots death with this software, Smartmatic software, and Dominion systems,” he said during an interview with WVW-TV.

Flynn didn’t name any specific person or party for wrongdoing and didn’t provide material evidence to support his allegation.

The Epoch Times can’t verify his allegation independently.

The Dominion Voting System has denied vehemently any wrongdoing.

Smartmatic said in a statement that their technology was used only in Los Angeles County, California, in the 2020 election.

“The system we provided to LA County does not count, tabulate or store votes,” the company said in a statement.

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) and the Biden Campaign didn’t immediately respond to requests for comments from The Epoch Times.

