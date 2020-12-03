https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/exclusive-read-explosive-report-dominion-voting-systems-given-legislators/

The Trump Team has been giving state legislators a rundown of the voter fraud they claim was used to steal the election from Trump to Biden.

China. Venezuela. George Soros. Clinton Foundation. It’s a brief rundown, but the content, if accurate, suggests deep-seated problems at the nation’s now most-infamous voting machine company: Dominion.

The report has several bombshells, they include:

In a sworn affidavit, a former high-ranking Venezuelan Military Officer states that the Smartmatic software was designed so that votes could be changed without being detected, and was set up so that there would be no public evidence of tampering with votes

Dominion is also tied to the Clinton Foundation , as well as several state-run Venezuelan software and telecommunications companies, which had been involved with rigging elections for authoritarian leaders, like Hugo Chavez, and Nicolas Maduro

, as well as several state-run Venezuelan software and telecommunications companies, which had been involved with In 2014, Lord Malloch Brown became the chairman of the board of SGO Corporation Limited, a holding company based in London whose primary asset is Smartmatic electronic voting machine technology. Lord Malloch-Brown is a member of the British House of Lords, and a former vice-chairman of George Soros’ Investment Funds , and former vice-president at the World Bank.

, and former vice-president at the World Bank. Dominion voting machine components are made in China , subject to possible manipulation.

, subject to possible manipulation. Dominion’s instruction manual explains how votes can be wiped away in an instant , with the capability of “dragging and dropping” votes to a separate folder, then deleting that folder entirely.

, with the capability of “dragging and dropping” votes to a separate folder, then deleting that folder entirely. Brian Mechler, who conducted an inspection of Dominion electronic voting machines for the Secretary of State of Texas in 2019, said in an affidavit that the Dominion systems are so outdated that they are not even supported by Google from a security standpoint. For this reason, the affiant cites that it is unclear how Dominion could have met its obligations to maintain adequate security practices, or secure any faith in this system or its results.

This is an explosive report.

You can read the entire report here: https://archive.org/details/dominion-voting-systems-report-final-12-2-20.docx-1

