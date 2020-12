https://www.theepochtimes.com/facts-matter-dec-2-280000-ballots-go-missing-in-pennsylvania_3603240.html

According to a USPS whistleblower, up to 280,000 ballots “disappeared” in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, after being transported by truck from New York. Why were they being transported? And where did they go?

