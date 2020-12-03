https://www.theepochtimes.com/florida-attorney-who-said-hes-moving-to-georgia-to-vote-under-investigation_3603574.html

An attorney from Florida is under investigation after he said during a speech that he’s planning to temporarily move to a family member’s address in Georgia to vote in the upcoming senate runoff election, while encouraging others to do the same.

Bill Price told Bay County GOP members on Nov. 7 that Republicans “absolutely have to hold the Senate” in now-deleted footage obtained by Fox News.

“If we lose the Senate on Jan. 5 in Georgia, we will become Venezuela,” he told the crowd attending his speech.

“I will invite each and every one of you to be my roommate in Georgia,” Price continued. “I’m changing my voter registration right now, and I’m inviting two million people to be my roommate.”

Price said he is willing to change his address to be the same as that of his brother, who lives in Hiram, a city in Paulding County about 27 miles from Atlanta, for the next two months and register to vote.

“I’m moving to my brother’s house in Hiram, Georgia, and I’m registering to vote. We are going to win that election in January, and that’s what needs to be done,” he said.

“I’m gonna fight and I want you all to fight with me,” Price continued.

During an interview with Fox News, the Florida attorney said he is not really moving to the state, adding that he made the statement in a joking manner during his speech to expose Democrats who were trying to vote illegally.

“I wanted to see how easy it was to do it,” he told the network. “I’m not actually moving to Georgia. I was joking.”

According to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, multiple groups in Georgia have been trying to get people who live out of state to vote in the upcoming senate runoff election.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks during a news conference in Atlanta, Ga., on Nov. 11, 2020. (Brynn Anderson/AP Photo)

“I’m announcing an investigation into third-party groups working to register people in other states to vote here in Georgia,” the Republican said during a press conference.

The groups on social media have repeatedly urged Georgia residents to register to vote in the upcoming Jan. 5 runoff elections but no malfeasance was visible on their feeds or websites.

“This is the kind of specific charge that our office can investigate and ascertain the truth,” said Raffensperger.

There are multiple probes regarding mail-in ballots across counties and the office is investigating potential dead, double, and non-resident voters.

“Voting in Georgia when you’re not a resident of Georgia is a felony, and encouraging college kids to commit felonies, with no regard for what it might mean for them, is despicable,” Raffensperger said.

“These third-party groups have a responsibility to not encourage illegal voting. If they do so, they will be held responsible,” he added.

Epoch Times reporter Zachary Stieber contributed to this report.

