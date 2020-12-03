https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/food-insecurity-doubles-u-s-coronavirus-shutdowns/

(TENNESSEE STAR) – As 2020 winds down, roughly 23 percent of households in the U.S. are struggling with food insecurity, a number that has doubled since last year.

Experts project over 50 million Americans will be food insecure in 2020, including roughly 17 million children, Craig Gundersen, a Department of Agricultural and Consumer Economics professor at the University of Illinois, says.

In 2019, roughly 13.7 million U.S. families – 10.5 percent of households – experienced food insecurity at some point, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Since state-mandated shutdowns began in most states in mid-March, the number of U.S. families experiencing food insecurity has roughly doubled, a number which coincides with high unemployment.

