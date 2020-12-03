https://noqreport.com/2020/12/03/forget-2024-and-focus-on-2020/

APATHY IS OUR WORST ENEMY!

The consequence of apathy is acquiescence! Concession is just a form of acquiescence! The consequence would be to accept evil! Unless we stand up to evil regardless of the consequences, we have no future other than servitude!

“Silence in the face of evil is itself evil. God will not hold us guiltless. Not to speak is to speak. Not to act is to act.”

Dietrich Bonhoeffer was a Christian Pastor who gave his very life standing up against Hitler and the Nazis in Germany. But history is replete with heroic sacrifices such as his. At the foundation of America, Patrick Henry said “Give me liberty or give me death!” Nathan Hale declared “I only regret that I have but one life to lose for my country!” Moments later he was hanged by the British. These courageous patriots put their words into action!

If you want a full account of what happened to those who dared to sign the Declaration of Independence, take a few minutes and listen to the late Paul Harvey, who I so much wish were still here to inspire us today as he did for so many decades.

2020 IS NEITHER 1776 NOR 1861

The year in which we now find ourselves will be the watershed which determines whether the United States of America crumbles from within as did the Roman Empire. It’s just my nature that I cannot help but put things into historical perspective. It’s not as though this crisis we now face is the first crisis ever to face humankind. But it is the one that will determine whether we continue to live in freedom or whether we lose our country!

Our 40th President, Ronald Reagan, warned us that if we do not take a stand here, there is no place else on earth to escape to. Not even those little so-called idyllic islands in the South Pacific with which I have dealt pleasurably during my long Customs career here in Hawaii can offer the kind of individual expression and freedom that only our own country provides.

THIS WAS NOT JUST ANOTHER ELECTION ON NOVEMBER 3RD

Unless we do the right thing now, it will haunt our memories forever as the last chance we had to save our country but we lost sight of what was at stake. Hillary Clinton was unhappy that she lost the electoral vote in 2016. But our Founders and the U.S. Constitution specifically provide for the Electoral College to ensure that not only certain geographic enclaves and not only special interests control our government.

It is overwhelmingly probable that Donald Trump got far more of the popular vote than Joe Biden. But either way, that does not determine who has been elected President of the United States. The situation we have now is that the entire electoral process has been so deliberately corrupted by enemies both foreign and domestic that it is irrevocably compromised and cannot be reliably reconstructed to determine exactly how many people voted or either candidate.

That basically expresses the nature of the problem. What we have yet to determine is how best to proceed to prevent this election from being stolen and how to provide for an unprecedented remedy. I have recently written several articles on the topic of treason, martial law and acts of war. If you start with the most recent, the previous ones are linked therein.

SO, WHAT MUST HAPPEN NOW AND WHERE DO WE GO FROM HERE?

What we should not do is what we are currently doing. That is, we’re just drifting along with the tide. We need firmness and a cogent sense of direction. Otherwise, we are going to be swept out into deep uncharted waters.

We all have personal and family issues to attend to, but I am fortunate to be retired. I realize that many of you do not have the luxury of following this whole process as closely. The difficult thing is determining which sources we trust to provide us accurate and timely updates. Certainly we here at NOQ Report do our best to augment your repertoire of trustworthy information.

You can definitely write off the mainstream media. Sadly, now that even includes Fox News. Just turn off the television entirely. Some modern-day patriots are having their views censored. Twitter seems right now to have a vendetta against General Thomas McInerney. He has strong ideas about what needs to be done that Twitter will not even allow in a Tweet or a DM. You can Google his name and perhaps find it. I won’t go into details here because I don’t want to give them an excuse to censor us, too.

STRONG UNEQUIVOCAL LEADERSHIP

What we are lacking right now is a central point of coordination and communication. Rightly, that should be President Trump. When I listen to attorney Lin Wood, such as at the rally today in Georgia, I sense a real fire in the gut. I can imagine Patrick Henry and Nathan Hale having that same fiery spirit. We have to possess that “Now or Never” mentality.

Do not think that we can just somehow survive Joe Biden, or in all likelihood Kamala Harris once the Democrats pull their big inevitable bait-and-switch, for the next four years and then reclaim the White House in 2024. By padding the Supreme Court with liberals and by totally corrupting the electoral process, they will ensure that we won’t get that chance.

Some well-intentioned supporters of Donald Trump suggest quite correctly that if he does not win this election, he could run again in 2024 for a second non-consecutive term just as did President Grover Cleveland in the late 19th century. The 22nd Amendment passed in the wake of FDR’s four elected terms does not require that a president’s two terms must be consecutive.

But, there are two big problems with this. What would you expect Donald Trump to do for the next four years with a Democrat in the White House? We don’t want a shadow government. If indeed it happens, and I do not believe it will happen, then conservatives need to regroup. Whether we form a new third conservative party or whether we try to reclaim the totally polluted Grand OLD party, in either instance, then newer, younger, energetic voices are going to be needed.

Donald Trump will be 78 in 2024 and Joe Biden will be 82. I think at some point we may even need a constitutional amendment which both applies term limits for Congress and also limits any incumbent President as well as Senator or Representative by prohibiting any new term from beginning after age 80. I’m getting up there in years myself and I absolutely have no intention of ever running for political office. I was born 72 years ago and only one president in my lifetime [Barry Soetoro] was born after I was. Those of us born in the 1940s have had our day in the sun.

I did say there are two big problems with trying to wait for 2024. The more serious one is that there will not be a fair election in that year unless we ensure there is one this year in 2020. So that is why push has now come to shove.

Important dates are fast approaching. Next Tuesday, December 8th, is the deadline for states to certify winners of the presidential election. December 14th is when the Electoral College will officially meet and cast their votes. On January 6th, the U.S. Congress will count those votes and determine who has won this election and will be sworn in on January 20th of next year.

The problem right now is that this whole effort is too disjointed and not adequately coordinated. Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis as President Trump’s attorneys are concentrating on state legislatures as well as electors in individual states. Sidney Powell and Lin Wood are working independently from them. I see the Smartmatic software and Dominion hardware as the issue most likely to enable the U.S. Supreme Court to issue a ruling that will turn this election back to its rightful owner Donald Trump. That’s where my previously discussed issues of traitors, martial law and acts of war by China and Iran come in.

ACTIONS AND WORDS

The most important thing is for the actions that we are talking about now by the president and his team to succeed. But it cannot be overlooked that the American public needs to be clued in as to what is happening. No one, least of all myself, should suggest that we need to know every detail or divulge strategy. Of course not. But what we need is one central reliable official source to listen to. Sidney Powell is an independent counsel but it basically confused a lot of people when the President’s team said that she was not part of their efforts and was basically just doing her own thing even though she had just stood on the stage with them a few days earlier. It really doesn’t matter why that statement was made or what the significance of it is. It really doesn’t.

President Trump is probably not the best one to personally brief us on a regular basis. He still tends to get into the weeds too much about this action and that action in this state or that state. This is going to have to be resolved in the U.S. Supreme Court. What we really need to know is which case those nine black-robed justices will have submitted to them that will turn the tide upon which we have been drifting toward those uncharted waters.

Even if neither candidate were to reach 270 electoral votes, would it go directly to Congress for the House to determine the President and for the VP to be chosen by the Senate? It seems more likely that the U.S. Supreme Court would still at some point have to determine whether the Constitutional process has been strictly followed.

WHOSE VOICE CAN WE TRUST?

With just seven weeks until Inauguration Day, events are going to have to be compressed which normally would take much longer to play out. That’s why accurate and reliable guidance is needed. A journalist can frame the issues for discussion. But, a definitive sense of direction must come from 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue which at the moment is the residence of our 45th President Donald Trump. Even if we win this election, we are already losing miserably in the area of public relations. The other side controls nearly all of the information which Americans as well as both our friends and enemies abroad receive. That has to change! Now!

I am NOT advocating the implementation of the Insurrection Act. That is NOT my role. Rumors fly, mostly wild ones, about the demise or the imprisonment of CIA Director Gina Haspel at Guantanamo Bay. I don’t believe the U.S. Supreme Court will uphold the Electoral College being suspended, or Congress convening being delayed, or the Presidential Inauguration being pushed back. Those things are being suggested, but that’s not where we’re headed. I am old enough to remember the movie “7 Days in May” from 1964 with Kirk Douglas and Burt Lancaster about a military coup. Whether it would be to unseat a president or to preserve a presidency, we absolutely 100% do NOT want to go there.

That’s why I advocate that we abide by and respect the Constitutional process, no matter what. We won this election and We the People are not going to submit and let anyone steal it from us! The bottom line here is just that we need to have President Trump calm the situation while exercising a firm hand and a fiery spirit to let us all know that concession is not an option!

COVID-19 may take down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the so-called “surge” or “2nd-wave” that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $11,500 to stay afloat for the rest of 2020, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

Election year or not, coronavirus lockdowns or not, anarchic riots or not, the need for truthful journalism endures. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

