https://www.newsmax.com/newsmax-tv/whitaker-election-fraud-justice/2020/12/02/id/999779/

Former Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker declared current Attorney General William Barr, the Department of Justice and the FBI as ”nowhere to be found” on election fraud claims.

”Bill Barr, the DOJ, the public integrity section — the people that do voting cases, and the FBI have been nowhere to be found,” Whitaker said Wednesday on Newsmax TV’s ”Stinchfield.”

”On the one hand, I would agree that they don’t announce when they’re doing investigations, or tell us about the progress of those investigations, but at the same time, I found the [attorney] general’s comments concerning. And I was pleased when they walked back a lot of those, suggesting that there are ongoing investigations and while there is no evidence of truly systemic overturning election changes, that actually it sounds like they’re still doing the investigation.”

Whitaker, 51, who served as acting attorney general for four months in 2018 and 2019 following the resignation of Jeff Sessions, referred to Barr’s comments to The Associated Press on Tuesday in which he said: ”we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have affected a different outcome in the election.”

The Department of Justice issued a statement on Wednesday that criticized the characterization of the interview.

“Some media outlets have incorrectly reported that the Department has concluded its investigation of election fraud and announced an affirmative finding of no fraud in the election,” a department spokesman said.

Whitaker added he has watched televised hearings of election fraud in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Arizona and Nevada.

”I think there is a path here that could lead to a different outcome if given a chance to expand and be heard in the proper venue,” Whitaker said.

Important: See Newsmax TV now carried in 70 million cable homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, or Find More Cable Systems – Click Here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

