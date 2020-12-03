https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/general-mike-flynn-hold-first-interview-since-pardon-thursday-fbns-lou-dobbs/

General Michael Flynn will join Lou Dobbs Thursday on FOX Business Network for his first interview since his pardon by President Trump.

General Flynn was gagged from speaking out after he was set up by the deep state and charged with bogus crimes.

The DOJ later dropped all charges against the good general but only after his life was turned upside down and his family lost millions.

** You can donate to General Flynn at the Michael T. Flynn Legal Defense Fund.

For the record — General Flynn told me recently – “Donald Trump is going to win.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

