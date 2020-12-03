https://gellerreport.com/2020/12/georgia-dominion-had-remote-desktop-access-to-voting-machines-poll-pads.html/

During today’s Georgia hearing, a poll worker of 20 years says that the dominion system WAS connected to the internet. She said that she had someone access her tablet remotely.

A Georgia election official is testifying that her “poll pads” were connected to the internet and on Election Day, she had to give Dominion remote access to her “poll pads” so they could fix a bug. — The Election Wizard (@Wizard_Predicts) December 3, 2020

A Georgia election official is testifying that her “poll pads” were connected to the internet and on Election Day, she had to give Dominion remote access to her “poll pads” so they could fix a bug. — The Election Wizard (@Wizard_Predicts) December 3, 2020

This is Phil Waldron, Information Warfare expert. He’s DESTROYING ‘DOMINION’ right NOW in GEORGIA. He should be the most Famous person in America. Instead, he’s basically ANONYMOUS. NEWS SO FAKE. NOT OVER. pic.twitter.com/RkN97iFWWS — Greg Kelly (@gregkellyusa) December 3, 2020

Holy crap. Dominion had consistent internet access to each polling location and access to each device remotely. Just damn. — Julie.TrumpsGirl 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@Concealcarrygrl) December 3, 2020

Georgia election official is testifying to internet remote access being used by a Dominion employee on Election Day. https://t.co/DrUDTLJ0P7 — ⚔️😼🌹Bad Kitty 真相 🌹 😼⚔️ (@pepesgrandma) December 3, 2020

On Dominion pointed to as being “secure” because it doesn’t connect to internet: Witness Col. Phil Waldron: These machines have many access points to internet. These machines ARE connected to internet. Dominion User Manual instructs how. Server traffic showed connections. — Chanel Rion OAN (@ChanelRion) November 30, 2020

Have a tip we should know? Your anonymity is NEVER compromised. Email Email tips@thegellerreport.com

The Truth Must be Told Your contribution supports independent journalism Please take a moment to consider this. Now, more than ever, people are reading Geller Report for news they won’t get anywhere else. But advertising revenues have all but disappeared. Google Adsense is the online advertising monopoly and they have banned us. Social media giants like Facebook and Twitter have blocked and shadow-banned our accounts. But we won’t put up a paywall. Because never has the free world needed independent journalism more. Everyone who reads our reporting knows the Geller Report covers the news the media won’t. We cannot do our ground-breaking report without your support. We must continue to report on the global jihad and the left’s war on freedom. Our readers’ contributions make that possible. Geller Report’s independent, investigative journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we believe our work is critical in the fight for freedom and because it is your fight, too. Please contribute here. Make a monthly commitment to support The Geller Report – choose the option that suits you best.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

