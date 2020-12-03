https://www.theblaze.com/news/girl-dad-daughters-womens-bathrooms

Muhammed Nitoto of popular Instagram account

Chronicles of Daddy has documented why he will always take his young daughters into ladies’ bathrooms when faced with the decision to use public women’s or men’s rooms.

What are the details?

According to “Good Morning America,” Nitoto went viral for a recent Instagram post regarding his young daughters’ bathroom habits.

Nitoto — who lives in Los Angeles, California, with his wife Hejira Thompson and the couple’s young girls, Zendaya and Zuri Lily — said that he’s found himself faced with a decision to expose his toddlers to the unsanitary conditions of a men’s room, or take them into a more comfortable and accessible women’s room when it comes time to use the bathroom.

“I never thought the bathroom would become as big as a [sic] issue as it is,” he wrote on Instagram. “Usually we would go to places and they have a FAMILY bathroom which are [sic] for people with children but what I found was most places don’t have them and dads are left to decide between taking their daughters to the men’s bathroom or the women’s.”

Nitoto said that when he began taking his daughters into the men’s room, he was disgusted.

“Men’s bathrooms are DISGUSTING,” he wrote. “They smell like pee and nothing is setup [sic] for a woman or a person with a child. The changing table was right next to the urinal which means my child literally would be next to where men pee which [sic] she’s being changed.”

He said that it took just one time to entirely change his mind on where his girls should go to the bathroom: the ladies’ room.

“I try to be as respectful to women as I can while doing so which consists of knocking on the door before entering and announcing myself,” he wrote. “Making sure if someone is inside that they know I am a Dad coming in with his daughter and making sure they are comfortable with that. Now once inside our stall I still am aware of the door and whenever I hear it open and someone new is coming in I announce myself again and make sure they know I’m inside with my child so that they aren’t surprised.”

He added, “Women’s bathrooms are so much cleaner and setup prefect [sic] just incase [sic] they have children. The changing station is usually insure [sic] a stall instead of just in the open and it’s always clean. As a girl dad I can’t help but want to protect my daughter’s [sic] from all things that aren’t for them and the men’s bathroom is 100% one of those things.”

In a statement, Nitoto told “Good Morning America” that he aimed to spark a conversation with his now-viral post and show “support to other fathers who have been or will be in the same situation.”

“Being a girl dad, I find myself having to navigate things that I don’t have a book I can read from to help me with solutions,” he added. “It’s almost like the parenting story isn’t shared in-depth from a father’s side. That’s why I started my Daddy Chronicles. I wanted to tell the dad’s side of stories — some that have been heard from the mom’s side and some that haven’t even been talked about before.”

At the time of this reporting, the Instagram post has received more than 10,100 likes.

You can read Nitoto’s full post below:

As a dad being out with daughters I never thought the bathroom would become as big as a issue as it is. Usually we would go places and they have FAMILY bathroom which are meant for people with children but what I found was most places don’t have them and Dads are left to decide between taking their daughters to the men’s bathroom or the women’s. Now when first hit with this choice I did what most men would do which is, I went to the Men’s bathroom. Now I’ve been to a men’s bathroom millions of times but walking in with your daughter makes you look at it completely different. Men’s bathrooms are DISGUSTING. They smell like pee and nothing is setup for a woman or a person with a child. The changing table was right next to the urinal which means my child literally would be next to where men pee which she’s being charged. Not to mention that their are men going in and out while you’re in their. After doing that 1 time I decided I’d never take my daughter’s to the men’s bathroom again. I use the women’s bathroom when I’m out with them. They are too young to go on their own so I have to go in with them. I try to be as respectful to women as I can while doing so which consists of knocking on the door before entering and announcing myself. Making sure if someone is inside that they know I am a Dad coming in with his daughter and making sure they are comfortable with that. Now once inside our stall I still am aware of the door and whenever I hear it open and someone new is coming in I announce myself again and make sure they know I’m inside with my child so that they aren’t surprised. Women’s bathrooms are so much cleaner and setup prefect just incase they have children. The changing station is usually insure a stall instead of just in the open and it’s always clean. As a girl dad I can’t help but want to protect my daughter’s from all things that aren’t for them and the men’s bathroom is 100% one of those things. Am I the only one? Ladies how does this make you feel?

