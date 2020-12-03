https://mediarightnews.com/rep-barry-moore-joins-greene-and-brooks-to-challenge-the-certification-of-electoral-college-votes/

Yesterday, we reported that Alabama GOP congressman Mo Brooks and Georgia Congresswoman-elect Marjorie Taylor Greene said they will challenge the certification of the electoral college votes when Congress plans to certify the results on January 6.

Today, Brooks’ fellow Alabama GOP Congressman Barry Moore announced that he would add his name to the now-growing list as well.

Brooks replied to Greene’s tweet where she said that she would join with Brooks and said, “I am joining with Marjorie Taylor Greene and Mo Brooks. Ask your senator to join us. #ElectionIntegrity matters #HoldTheLine”

Greene retweeted Brooks’ reply and exclaimed, “We have Donald Trump’s back!”

The group is still looking for a Senator to join them in order to force Congress to bring the matter to a vote.

Moore also said about his decision, “It’s my honor to stand with Mo Brooks, we met in his office yesterday. It’s time to stand, it’s time we draw a line in the sand and advance #ElectionIntegrity …it’s the new #woke“

