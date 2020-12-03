https://www.bizpacreview.com/2020/12/03/gov-kristi-noem-thumps-joe-biden-with-some-old-school-truth-1001913/
About The Author
Related Posts
Michigan Election Day Whistleblowers Demand for Republicans to Convene Voter Fraud Hearings
November 29, 2020
Sidney Powell Releases ‘The Kracken’ in 104-Page Lawsuit
November 26, 2020
Are There Enough Christians Left to Save America?
October 21, 2020
SCOTUS Turns Away One 2A Case, Another Held In Conference
November 16, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy