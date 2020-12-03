https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/Fauci-vaccine/2020/12/03/id/999972

More than 40% of Americans said they’d be more inclined to take a COVID-19 vaccine if they could watch Dr. Anthony Fauci roll up his sleeve and take the first shot, according to a new poll.

The Harris Poll found that 42% of Americans want to see the nation’s top infectious disease expert be first in line to give them a sense of assurance, the New York Post reported. And 39% said they’d feel more at ease if the CEO of one of the drug companies that developed the vaccine was first in line.

Many Americans have suggested unease at the safety of the vaccine, especially since it has been rushed into production. Many fear side effects. Some fear it may have been pushed for political purposes during an election year.

That said, 36% said they’d like to see Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama take the vaccine first, though 13% said Obama taking it would make then less likely to get vaccinated.

And 26% said they’d line up if President Donald Trump does so first, while 19% said his doing so would disincline them from getting a shot.

Former presidents Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton all pledged Thursday to take the vaccine on camera to urge Americans to get vaccinated.

Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech both have announced versions of the vaccine that the companies say are at least 90% effective in preventing the novel coronavirus.

The poll talked to 1,980 American adults from Nov. 20 to Dec. 2. It found that 78% are very concerned about the vaccine. Sixty-three percent are worried about side effects.

