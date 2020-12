https://hannity.com/media-room/here-we-go-again-dem-governor-caught-mingling-at-louisiana-country-club-without-mask/

Democratic Governor of Louisiana John Bel Edwards faced a growing backlash on social media this week after a photo circulated online of the leader mingling at a local country club without a mask.

“Governor John Bel Edwards is facing criticism on social media after a photo of him not wearing a mask in public was circulated online,” reports WAFB. “During his regularly scheduled coronavirus (COVID-19) news conference Wednesday, the governor said he did nothing wrong and was following all COVID-19 guidelines.”

Today, Governor John Bel Edwards (D-LA) confirmed the authenticity of a photograph taken of him socializing maskless and in close contact with others at the Baton Rouge Country Club in mid-November just before enacting stricter COVID-19 lockdowns for the state. pic.twitter.com/HFo1Z4wl6j — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) December 2, 2020

“There was absolutely nothing I did that day that violated the rules that were in place,” the governor said.

“Had that photo been taken ten seconds later, you would have seen me with a mask on,” he added. “I don’t think we ask anyone to eat at a table with a mask on.”

“He is not in violation of his own orders,” said Deputy Communications Director Shauna Sanford. “He had his mask on the entire time that day, except for when he was eating. Someone said something to him and he responded in a very brief moment. He was not doing anything that goes against his Phase 3 order.”

