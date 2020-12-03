http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/gAtlKAi0h1s/how-do-you-break-your-foot-playing-with-a-dog.php

(Scott Johnson)

Joe Biden is old, frail, and mentally impaired. My motto for him is I’ve got half a mind to be president. His performative trot to the lectern on election night was obviously intended to persuade us that he is up to the task, but I thought he was putting himself at some risk, and that seems to be the case. According to reports, such as this AP story, Biden sustained hairline fractures in his foot playing with one of his dogs over the weekend.

Team Biden, by the way, did its best to shield Biden from view as he entered the orthopedists’ facility. The AP reported, for example: “Reporters covering the president-elect were not afforded the opportunity to see Biden enter the doctor’s office Sunday, despite multiple requests.” There is a reason they mostly confined him to the basement during the campaign. They didn’t want the public to get the impression that the guy is over the hill.

Biden gives the appearance of a synthetic creation. He looks like he just walked out of Madame Tussauds, and not as a tourist.

How do you break your foot playing with a dog? That’s the question that occurred to me as I read the stories. It’s not entirely clear. It must be illegal to drill down on the question with Biden spokesmen. The enterprising folks at Entertainment Tonight tracked down an orthopedist and speculated on the incident in the report below.

I join President Trump in wishing him good health and a speedy recovery.

