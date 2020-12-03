https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/dont-want-scare-anybody-joe-biden-says-250000-americans-will-die-covid-next-weeks-video/

78-year-old Joe Biden made the absurd claim that 250,000 Americans will die from Covid-19 in the next few weeks.

Biden told Americans they “cannot be traveling for the holidays” and warned against gathering for Christmas.

“I don’t want to scare anybody here but understand the facts: we’re likely to lose another 250,000 people — DEAD — between now and January,” said Biden.

Biden’s claim is ten times higher than what is currently projected but of course no one fact-checked or disputed him.

Senile Biden previously said 200 million Americans died from Covid so he should sit this one out.

WATCH:

“I DON’T WANT TO SCARE ANYBODY here but understand the facts: we’re likely to lose another 250K people—dead, between now & January.” Yet, this is TEN TIMES higher than current projections. Biden is already making egregious statements. No one will fact check or *dispute* him.🔻 pic.twitter.com/qpWbD0KXTJ — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) December 3, 2020

