“Lifelong Democrat” and Georgia state Rep. Vernon Jones says it’s crucial that Republicans win Georgia’s two Senate seats if we want America as we know it to continue.

“If the Senate goes, this country goes,” he told Glenn Beck on the radio program Wednesday.

Jones explained why he believes Georgia is the last line in the fight for freedom and issued an urgent warning to Republicans about the importance of maintaining a balance of power in Washington, D.C.

“I believe with all my might that we understand, here in Georgia, that we have to do what’s best for this country,” he said. “And I’m surprised that Republicans, the Republican leadership throughout Georgia, hasn’t stood up taller and stronger in an effort to make sure that we … help Senator Perdue (R) and Senator Loeffler (R) get re-elected, so there will be a balance of power in Washington, D.C. Or else this country will be destroyed over the next four years.”

Vernon also shared a powerful message about party politics. “I didn’t leave my party; my party left me,” he told Glenn.

