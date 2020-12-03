https://pjmedia.com/vodkapundit/2020/12/03/insanity-wrap-99-wall-street-writes-off-bidens-chances-of-enacting-his-crushing-tax-hikes-n1185158

Insanity Wrap needs to know: If he actually wins, would Joe Biden’s well-known “ability to f*** things up” be our country’s saving grace for four years?

Answer: Sigh, maybe, yes.

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

Barack Obama: Snake, charmer

Twitter: Judge — and jury, and executioner — of political debate in this country

Rick Wilson: Sad little lonely cowardly bully

And so much more.

Shall we begin?

Report to Reeducation Camp, Comrade

(Image by Krzysztof Pluta from Pixabay.)

Rick Wilson, the “Republican” political consultant who, near as we can tell, ran his last winning election back in the ’90s, has a message for pretty much everyone who isn’t a member in good standing of #NeverTrump.

He claims it’s “not enough to merely enjoy their agony and humiliation. It’s not enough to hope they’ll be shamed and correct their behavior. Have you not met these people?”

This is why Leftists can’t be trusted anywhere near the levers of power. Once they get it in their heads that you don’t agree with them, you become Literally Hitler™ and must be reeducated, canceled, made to understand your love for Big Brother, etc.

The rest of Wilson’s not-so-veiled threat is hidden behind the Daily Beast’s paywall. So it’s less of a threat against you, gentle reader, and more like the pathetic chest-thumping of a cowardly schoolyard bully to those few kids still in his thrall.

Sad, Rick.

Just. Sad.

This Is Not a Sane World, Exhibit #1,000,006

And yet, miraculously, our hospitals are no more full nationwide than they usually are for this time of the year during FLU SEASON. Don’t believe me? Check the stats: https://t.co/vJxksJ9umZ{} https://t.co/lIQ4y0cSPz — Insomnochick (@insomnochick) December 1, 2020

Insanity Wrap has some bad news for you: The entire country is not dying of or even merely hospitalized for the Wuhan Flu.

Even from a trusted source, we were a little dubious of the claim that hospital capacity wasn’t quite as strained as all the screaming headlines claimed.

For the record, we were even more dubious of the screaming headlines, because we’ve worked in this business on and off (mostly on) for 30 years, and understand deeply just what crapweasels the national infotainment industry is made up of.

But, yes, according to data just one day old, we’re pretty much at regular capacity for a nasty flu season.

Not only did we bend the curve back in March and April, but we’ve kept it bent.

Good job, everybody. Pat yourselves on the back.

And let’s get back to work.

What Passes for Good News During the (Alleged) Biden Transition

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Markets hate nothing more than uncertainty. Insanity Wrap was well into our 20s before we understood this, but to Wall Street, a bad known-known is preferable to a potentially beneficial known-unknown.

In other words, Wall Street would rather know for sure that the new incoming president is going to tax us all back to the Stone Age, than live with the uncertainty that the proven tax-cutting president might or might not stay in office.

That’s because a known-known can be dealt with, but a known-unknown might bite them in the ass if they guess it wrong. (Unknown-unknowns cause the Black Swan Events that send Wall Street into genuine panic-selling mode, but that’s a discussion for another day.)

ASIDE: Insanity Wrap loves using the Rumsfeld Epistemological Scale.

So although Biden has promised to jack up taxes (except on his well-to-do Blue State buddies who got socked by Trump’s SALT deduction limits), at the moment Wall Street doesn’t feel like he’ll manage to get it done.

That’s what passes for good news these days.

Of course, stumping Biden’s destructive tax plan all hinges on two Senate runoff races in Georgia. So if you’re a Georgia Republican or conservative, please don’t fall for this asshattery attempting to split the (R) vote and give Biden full control of Washington.

Twitter Is Lying Pond Scum (Redux)

Go fuck yourself @twitter, I literally retweeted voting irregularities confirmed by a judge. pic.twitter.com/wuxO9f9P22 — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) December 3, 2020

There’s nothing Insanity Wrap can add to that, so let’s just move right along, shall we?

The Slickest Man on Earth

Barack Obama Challenges ‘Defund The Police’

More:

Barack Obama tells Snapchat’s Peter Hamby that “snappy” slogans like “Defund the Police” aren’t very effective and will lose you an audience. “The key is deciding, do you want to actually get something done, or do you want to feel good among the people you already agree with?”

HuffPo’s headline missed it by a country mile. Snapchat’s summary was closer to the mark, but Insanity Wrap must tell you what’s really going on here with Obama and #DefundThePolice.

He’s for it.

As PJ Media’s own Stephen Kruiser reminded you back in September, Obama “began throwing law enforcement under the bus in the first year of his presidency,” and the former president is “the beating heart of the Black Lives Matter movement.”

Obama’s slickest skill is for shrouding a radical agenda under a cloak of moderate language.

Besides, as Insanity Wrap has written on more than one occasion in recent months, it isn’t necessary to defund the police so long as progressive politicians can successfully demoralize the police.

Obama was the master of just that from early in his first term, and various Blue City mayors in places like Portland and Austin took his lessons to heart.

Once again, Obama just wishes that everyone who is as far Left as he is were as good as he is at cloaking their shared agenda.

That’s all.

The Craziest Person in the World (Today)

#MichiganHearing

Sequential Absentee Ballots

No dates

All same signatures

Not in poll book These votes were manufactured pic.twitter.com/7bfnmVlD0J — Big Fish (@BigFish3000) December 3, 2020

Today’s craziest person in the world is the one in denial over the Democrats’ willingness to lie, cheat, and steal — and the infotainment industry’s eagerness to provide 24/7 air cover for the Dems’ malicious activities.

Here’s Another Damn Thing We’re Supposed to Be Concerned About

Bars & restaurants *2 blocks* away are allowed indoor dining service, the same thing this bar was shut down for. People are rightfully upset at Cuomo’s hypocritical & arbitrary restrictions that are destroying small businesses. https://t.co/RtjewhFdtA — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) December 3, 2020

Insanity Wrap — usually under our daytime VodkaPundit guise — spent an unhealthy chunk of the spring and summer writing about New York and New York City’s unhealthy political scene, and their deadly response to the Wuhan Flu.

But frankly, we’re tired of pounding our head against that particular wall.

While we won’t know for sure until the next city and statewide elections, New Yorkers seem largely content to live under a capricious and hypocritical COVID-tyranny.

Things won’t improve until the people decide they’ve had enough, and so far it doesn’t appear that enough people have had enough.

So while we’ll keep bringing you news from New York, we’re having a hard time staying as concerned about it as we once were.

The Crazy, It Burns

MASS ARRESTS: Obama, Biden, CIA Director Gina Haspel Arrested For Espionage, Voter Fraud

Um, no.

Insanity Wrap doesn’t need to tell you that none of this happened. Nothing remotely like this is going to happen.

It’s just lies, peddled by the paranoid to the gullible.

We’re not going to link to this “report” because even Insanity Wrap can share only so much crazy and still sleep at night.

But when you read stories with ledes like this one…

Barack Obama has been arrested in Hawaii and charged with espionage. Joe Biden began wearing a boot that could hide an ankle bracelet, although he claims the boot is due to an injury. CIA Director Gina Haspel has been captured and detained on charges of election fraud – and is said to be spilling the beans on Obama and Biden.

…please indulge in nothing more serious than a quick chortle before you close the browser tab.

One More Thing…

(Seen on MeWe.)

That’s a Wrap for today.

Come back tomorrow for another Insanity Wrap…

…assuming we make it that long.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

