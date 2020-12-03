https://dailycaller.com/2020/12/03/tulsi-gabbard-joe-biden-choosing-neera-tanden-omb/
About The Author
Related Posts
NYC Pub Borrows a Page From Leftists in Lockdown Dispute
November 29, 2020
California Pastor Explains Trump Vote With ‘Clear Conscience’
October 31, 2020
The Democrats’ Abuse of Children in 2020
October 15, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy