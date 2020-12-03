https://www.theblaze.com/news/la-mayor-covid-lockdown-cancel-everything

Left-wing Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti hit his constituents with even tougher talk about his coronavirus lockdown orders late Wednesday night, even going so far as to say “it’s time to cancel everything.”

But if the livid reactions to his Twitter video are any indication, it would appear Garcetti doesn’t have a lot of support.

What are the details?

While the city revised its “Targeted Safer at Home Order” late Wednesday, KABC-TV reported that it matches what Los Angeles County issued last week and that there are no additional restrictions.

But L.A.’s order comes with more extreme language than before, the station said.

Thousands of city residents received a text message with a link to the city’s new emergency order that contains the line “all persons living within the City of Los Angeles are hereby ordered to remain in their homes,” KABC reported, adding that the text message caused a stir and sparked confusion over its meaning.

However, the order includes numerous exceptions, such as buying food, obtaining medical care, and traveling to use other essential businesses, such as car repair shops, the station said. Film production and fitness centers that operate outdoors are allowed to remain open, KABC added.

But Garcetti’s video doesn’t say any of that. In fact, his words in the clip of 23 seconds — if that’s all anyone within the city limits saw — sound quite extreme: “My message couldn’t be simpler. It’s time to hunker down. It’s time to cancel everything. And if it isn’t essential, don’t do it. Don’t meet up with others outside your household. Don’t host a gathering. Don’t attend a gathering. And following our targeted Safer at Home order, if you’re able to stay home, stay home.”

L.A. County reported another 5,987 coronavirus cases Wednesday, one day after reporting a record-high 7,593 new cases, KABC said, adding that county officials said hospitalizations are putting a growing strain on the region’s health care system.

“If cases continue on this pathway, if they continue to increase at the pace that we’ve seen, the county expects we will run out of hospital beds here in Los Angeles by Christmastime,” Garcetti also said, according to the station.

He added that violating the order is a misdemeanor, subject to fines and imprisonment, KABC reported, adding that Garcetti also asked police and the city attorney’s office to enforce it. Home utilities also can be shut off for violations, the station added.

What was the reaction?

Reactions on Twitter to Garcetti’s “cancel everything” video were overwhelmingly hostile:

“Good idea,” one commenter quipped back. “You’re canceled.”

“Open the city,” another user wrote. “Open the city now!”

“Spoken like a true communist,” another commenter said.

“You and every other Democrat should be howling at Democrats in Washington to get people money to stay the f*** home,” another user declared. “The pressure for them to give a significant, sustained and continuing *all cash stimulus* direct to everyone should be coming from you and [California Gov.] Gavin [Newsom].”

Even former “American Idol” finalist Danny Gokey joined the fray: “You’re an absolute fool! The recovery rate of Covid is about 99.95%; over 38 million people have recovered from this. Domestic abuse, child abuse, suicide cases all have skyrocketed to an almost 1000% increase. Children that depend on meals at school now can’t get it. Foolish!!!”

Anything else?

Garcetti’s coronavirus responses have made numerous headlines — and not all of them positive:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

