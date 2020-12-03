Columbia Law School announced that former FBI Director James Comey will begin teaching at the school in January.

“Comey’s experience represents a broadening of the Mark Initiative’s focus to include leadership of major public institutions, complementing existing offerings relating to corporations and law firms,” the school said in a statement. “In addition to his government work, Comey led the in-house legal teams at major corporations, including Lockheed Martin Corp. and Bridgewater Associates, and previously held a senior research appointment with Columbia Law School’s National Security Law Program.”

Comey took to Twitter on Tuesday to celebrate the announcement, saying he was very “excited to return to teach at Columbia in the new year.”

Comey will be a distinguished fellow of the Reuben Mark Initiative for Organizational Character and Leadership. He will also lead a new seminar entitled “Lawyers and Leaders.”

President Trump fired Comey as director of the FBI in May 2017 after a tumultuous few years leading the agency. Trump cited Comey’s handling of the FBI investigation into Hillary Clinton’s private email server as the reason for his dismissal, especially after he held a press conference laying out the evidence against Clinton in July 2016 but took the unusual step of recommending no charges against the former secretary of state.

Since being fired, Comey has been a vocal critic of Trump’s presidency. His book, Saving Justice: Truth, Transparency, and Trust, will be released on Jan. 12.