The Trump campaign will file a lawsuit in Georgia Thursday night contesting the results of the 2020 presidential election in the state, Jay Sekulow, a member of President Donald Trump’s legal team, said during an appearance on Newsmax TV.

“Might be this evening on the video that we’re seeing just now that will contest the entire election,” Sekulow told Chris Salcedo in reference to a video out of Fulton County allegedly showing workers counting votes without Republicans or Democrats watching.

“The security camera shows that. That’s a huge election law violation,” he said. “That’s illegal. You can’t count votes with no anyone watching, send everyone home under a phony pretense that a water main broke that actually happened sometime very early morning and keep counting votes. They’re on video doing that.”

Voting was delayed in Fulton County on Election Night after a water pipe broke at the ballot processing site at State Farm Arena.

The pipe burst at 6:07 a.m. and was repaired within two hours, according to Fulton Commission Chairman Robb Pitts. It wasn’t mentioned by county officials during a 10 a.m. press conference that day.

Trump’s attorneys on Thursday asked the Georgia legislature to overturn the state’s election results and select their own electors. The Georgia secretary of state’s office after a hand recount in the state declared Joe Biden the winner.

