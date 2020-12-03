https://www.theblaze.com/news/biden-keeps-fauci-coronavirus

Former Vice President Joe Biden said that he would be keeping Dr. Fauci as the head of his coronavirus task force team in order to seek his advice on the government’s coronavirus response.

Fauci, who has been the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for 36 years, also headed the coronavirus task force for President Donald Trump.

On Thursday, Biden told Jake Tapper on his CNN show that he was going to keep Fauci in the position.

“Speaking of Fauci have you spoken to him yet if so have you asked him to stay on?” asked Tapper.

“Yes and yes,” responded Biden.

“Yes and yes? Tell me more about the conversation has he said what more needs to be done, from his point of view?” asked Tapper.

“Well look, my chief of staff has worked with him in the last crisis, he’s been talking to him all the time, Ron Klain, I talked to him today, spoke to him, three o’clock,” said Biden.

“My COVID team met with him, I asked him to stay on in the exact same role he has had for the past several presidents. And I asked him to be chief medical adviser for me as well, and be part of the COVID team,” he added.

“And it matters what the president and the vice president do,” Biden said.

Biden went on to say that it was important to communicate to the American people when it’s safe to reopen based on the expert opinion of Dr. Fauci.

Fauci has been one of the greater advocates for mandating face mask requirements and social distancing in order to fight the coronavirus pandemic. He has also rejected the alternative theory of “herd immunity” supported by many of his critics, saying that the policy would lead to an “enormous” death toll.

He has been chosen as one People magazine’s “2020 people of the year,” and said in an interview with the magazine that he and his family have faced threats of violence of the public displeasure with the lockdowns.

Here’s the video of Biden talking about Fauci:

