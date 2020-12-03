https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/williams-covid-symptoms-fox/2020/12/03/id/999983

Fox News co-host Juan Williams has tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 and is experiencing ”flu-like symptoms,” TheHill.com reported quoting the writer-turned-pundit.

Williams, 66, one of a quintet of hosts on afternoon roundtable talk show ”The Five,” initially tested positive as part of a routine regular screening Monday at Fox News’ headquarters in New York, a result which was confirmed with a second test, TheHill said.

He said he was suffering chills and headaches and added that he was taken from New York to Washington, D.C., where he has taken residence at a hotel so as not to infect his wife, Susan.

Williams recorded an episode of ”The Five” in New York on Wednesday with fellow hosts Greg Gutfeld and Jesse Watters. Because of the fear of the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, all of the participants on the show sit 7 feet apart.

He did not appear on Thursday’s show, which included all of the other hosts via remote connections.

TheHill, citing unidentified sources, reported that Williams left for vacation on Nov. 18 and returned Monday.

Williams is the latest in a string of celebrities that have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, including actors Tom Hanks and Bryan Cranston, opera singer Placido Domingo, University of Alabama football coach Nick Saban, ABC morning show host George Stephanopoulos, and, most famously, President Donald Trump.

