https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/12/03/just-finished-all-my-christmas-shopping-ben-shapiro-has-found-the-perfect-alternative-to-greedy-aocs-dumb-socialist-shirts-pic/

As Twitchy told you, socialist darling AOC is now selling expensive shirts to stick it to the capitalist oppressors.

Ben Shapiro’s not a socialist himself, but that doesn’t mean he can’t be inspired by AOC’s venture and run with it:

Let me offer this alternative pic.twitter.com/DGFY5989eK — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) December 3, 2020

Forget $58, man. That sh*t is priceless.

It’s beautiful — Mike Sweeden (@MikeSweeden) December 3, 2020

I just finished all my Christmas shopping. https://t.co/XYzdNt3BQP — T (@tmarsh83) December 3, 2020

We’ll take ten.

Where can I buy this? — Stephen Duff (@duff837) December 3, 2020

Where can I buy this? — Courtney Connolly (@maisyemmanolan) December 3, 2020

Asked … and answered:

I just got it here https://t.co/qxPVhDLxNC — Jean Dx (@JeanDx4) December 3, 2020

Sweet.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

