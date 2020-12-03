https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/12/03/just-finished-all-my-christmas-shopping-ben-shapiro-has-found-the-perfect-alternative-to-greedy-aocs-dumb-socialist-shirts-pic/

As Twitchy told you, socialist darling AOC is now selling expensive shirts to stick it to the capitalist oppressors.

Ben Shapiro’s not a socialist himself, but that doesn’t mean he can’t be inspired by AOC’s venture and run with it:

Forget $58, man. That sh*t is priceless.

We’ll take ten.

Asked … and answered:

Sweet.

