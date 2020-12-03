https://hannity.com/media-room/just-in-georgia-secretary-of-state-says-abrams-linked-group-tried-to-register-his-deceased-son/

“Abrams has never held an office higher than a seat in the Georgia House of Representatives, although she did spend several years as a member of the Democratic leadership of that body. Abrams gained national fame for her contentious election against Kemp in 2018 — a race that was seen as a potential bellwether for Republicans in right-leaning states nationwide during what was a wave election year for Democrats,” reports Fox News .

“Do you think the country will elect a woman president in the next 20 years?” asked reporter Clare Malone.

Failed Georgia Governor candidate Stacey Abrams unveiled her “plans” to become the President of the United States within 2020 years Friday; telling a reporter she’s “very pragmatic.”

ABRAMS CLAIM: Stacey Abrams Says She Was Nearly Blocked from Voting in Georgia Election

posted by Hannity Staff – 11.21.18

Democratic candidate in Georgia’s gubernatorial race Stacey Abrams claimed she was nearly blocked from voting this week; doubling-down on her previous comments that “voter suppression” led to an “unfair” midterm election.

Abrams was speaking with NPR when she stated an Election Day staffer attempted to stop her from casting her ballot; saying “The day I voted, I had to correct the poll worker who said I had filed for an absentee ballot.”

“I did it quietly. I didn’t turn it into a major conversation because, for me, it was about getting through the process,” she added. “But it was also emblematic to me of the privilege that I have.”

“I know the law … There are thousands, millions in Georgia who do not know what their rights are and therefore do not know that they shouldn’t have to wait in four-hour lines in the rain with their children. They shouldn’t have to worry about whether they will lose their jobs in order to exercise their democratic right to vote for their leader,” said Abrams

Read the full interview here.