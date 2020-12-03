https://redstate.com/jeffc/2020/12/03/justice-department-files-discrimination-lawsuit-against-facebook-n288995
About The Author
Related Posts
Bad Journalism: Daily Beast Runs Vicious Hit Piece on Kristi Noem, It Falls Apart Upon Further Review
December 2, 2020
Senior Cuomo Advisor Melts Down Over NY Post Report on Gov's Hypocrisy, It Wasn't a Good Look
December 1, 2020
Goodbye America First, Hello Globalist Great Reset
December 2, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy