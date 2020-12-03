https://noqreport.com/2020/12/03/kelly-loeffler-and-david-perdue-can-only-win-if-they-listen-to-lin-wood-and-help-expose-voter-fraud-in-georgia/

I do not want Democrats to have control of the Senate. It would be an existential threat to the United States if they had 50 Senate seats and, God forbid, Kamala Harris was the Vice President and deciding vote.

With that said, there’s a horrendous misunderstanding happening right now over attorney Lin Wood’s comments yesterday. He called for Republicans to withhold their votes in Georgia’s runoff election if Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue do not get on board with fighting against the massive voter fraud that has encompassed their state. And as much as I don’t want to see Chuck Schumer as Senate Majority Leader, I have to agree with Wood. Here’s the pertinent part of his speech that’s confusing so many:

No, @LLinWood is saying if they don’t fix the rigged election systems the Democrats will CHEAT and we will lose the senate. He is demanding both Republican candidates demand fixes to the elections systems. The candidates should comply! https://t.co/jfz2zWdoVQ — Mike Coudrey (@MichaelCoudrey) December 3, 2020

There are three important takeaways here. First and foremost, he is 100% correct to assert that they and all Republicans across the nation should be calling on Georgia Governor Brian Kemp to hold a special session of the legislature. Georgia is so rife with voter fraud, it’s certain that an accurate count of legitimate ballots, which election officials made impossible the morning following the election, would yield a landslide victory for the President.

Second, where exactly are Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue right now? They are sitting Senators and their home state is the epicenter of an attempted coup against the government as well as a direct attack against the Constitution they have sworn to defend. Job one of any public servant is to defend the Constitution and we have seen nothing, zip, zilch from these United States Senators. That’s not to say I’m calling for Georgia voters to boycott the election, but it does bring us to takeaway #3.

The systems that brought us this fraudulent election in Georgia are still in place. Ubiquitous absentee ballots, no safeguards for ballot dumping, a digital voting system that is profoundly suspicious, and election officials who are fighting for Democrats are still there. Nothing has changed. An argument can be made that they should fight for improvements while also calling for Republicans to get out the vote, but I do not believe that would be effective one bit. As Emerald Robinson noted on Twitter:

Smells like FREEDOM. Order Founders Blend Organic Coffee from Freedom First Coffee. Use “NOQ” as the promo code for 10% off!

It tells you everything you need to know about the GOP that when Lin Wood demands that Georgia’s two sitting GOP senators call on Gov Kemp to clean up Dominion voting machines in a special session of the legislature before the January elections, the GOP gets upset with: Lin Wood. — Emerald Robinson ✝️ (@EmeraldRobinson) December 2, 2020

Then, there’s the hit piece on Breitbart. Generally speaking, I support Breitbart as their body of work is staunchly conservative, but they missed the boat on this one. The article details Wood’s history of supporting Democrats and Republicans both financially and with his votes, specifically highlighting his activities with leftist candidates and groups. It was intended to cast doubt on Wood’s intentions, which they clearly misunderstood.

Wood responded on Twitter.

1. Breitbart is dishonest. Historically, I am nonpartisan. This year, I was partisan because I love @realDonaldTrump. I donated $375K to Trump PAC. @sendavidperdue solicited a $25K donation & I gave it to him. I gave $5,600 to @RepDougCollins & hosted a fundraiser for him. https://t.co/CuhZoI6V7K — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) December 3, 2020

3. I gave $5,000 at a fundraiser in which @RichardGrenell spoke. That is all I can remember at the moment. How did Briebart miss these facts? Guess some people do not want the fraud in GA election to be discovered. I did not donate to. @BrianKempGA. Now back to my dessert. pic.twitter.com/QRR1HzR7bW — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) December 3, 2020

The irony in all of this is that the best way for Loeffler and Perdue to win is if they actually listened to Wood. Looking at their Twitter accounts and listening to their speeches, there is one thing that is conspicuously missing: Support for the President and condemnation of the forces behind the attempted coup. This is their duty as Senators and their responsibility as representatives of the Republican Party. But they’re playing it safe. They’re running milquetoast campaigns highlighting their fight against socialism and Chuck Schumer instead of saying with a loud voice this election was stolen and they’re going to fight to make things right.

Weak campaign messaging coupled with a fraudulent voting system that has not been fixed will not yield victory in Georgia. The odds are heavily stacked against them. Their best play is to call out Governor Kemp, demand changes to the way the vote is administered, and fight for President Trump to emerge victorious. Otherwise, they’re going to be complaining after the fact.

Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue have sworn to defend the Constitution against attacks such as this attempted coup. Exposing voter fraud and fighting along side Lin Wood will help them while also helping Georgia, America, and President Trump.

COVID-19 may take down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the so-called “surge” or “2nd-wave” that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $11,500 to stay afloat for the rest of 2020, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

Election year or not, coronavirus lockdowns or not, anarchic riots or not, the need for truthful journalism endures. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

