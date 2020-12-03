https://www.theblaze.com/news/kyle-rittenhouse-case-kenosha-shooting-protest

A judge ruled that Kyle Rittenhouse is to stand trial in the fatal shooting of two men and wounding of a third man in August during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Rittenhouse appeared with his attorney in a Kenosha County preliminary hearing via video conference. Thursday’s ruling said that Rittenhouse would stand trial on all six counts, despite his defense attorney requesting the court to dismiss two of the six counts earlier this week.

On Tuesday, Rittenhouse’s attorney, Mark Richards, filed a motion to dismiss two charges. Richards claimed that a misdemeanor count of possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18 isn’t supported by the law.

Richards also attempted to get the court to dismiss the felony count of recklessly endangering the public’s safety by using a dangerous weapon. Richards believed the state offered no proof to substantiate that charge. Neither of the charges were dismissed by the judge.

The 17-year-old from Antioch, Illinois, was released from jail last month after his $2 million bail was paid. The bail was raised by the Fight Back Foundation, which is co-founded by Rittenhouse attorney Lin Wood.

Wood posted a photo of his client standing alongside former actor Ricky Schroder. The release of Rittenhouse spurred a backlash against Schroder by liberals.

Rittenhouse is charged with homicide for fatally shooting Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber. The teen is also charged with felony attempted homicide charge for severely wounding Gaige Grosskreutz. Rittenhouse is charged with possession of a dangerous weapon while under the age of 18, which is a misdemeanor.

Rittenhouse’s legal team argues that their client acted in self-defense.

In a statement given in August, Rittenhouse’s legal team said, “Kyle did nothing wrong. He exercised his God-given, Constitutional, common law and statutory law right to self-defense.”

In a Washington Post interview last month, Rittenhouse said he doesn’t regret bringing a gun to the riots on the night of Aug. 25.

“No, I don’t regret it. I feel I had to protect myself,” Rittenhouse said from the juvenile detention center where he was being held. “I would have died that night if I didn’t.

“I was going into a place where people had guns, and God forbid somebody brought a gun to me and decided to shoot me. … I wanted to be protected, which, I ended up having to protect myself,” Rittenhouse stated.

In early November, the 19-year-old man who reportedly provided Rittenhouse with a firearm was charged. Dominick Black was charged with two counts of intentionally giving a dangerous weapon to someone under 18, resulting in death, as reported by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Black allegedly told investigators that he had purchased the Smith & Wesson M&P15 rifle for Rittenhouse in April.

Rittenhouse will be arraigned on Jan. 5 in Kenosha County Circuit Court.

