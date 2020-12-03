https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/12/03/l-a-mayors-stay-at-home-order-has-many-exemptions-such-as-for-podcasters-and-the-homeless/
Yesterday, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, citing rising Covid-19 cases, said “it’s time to cancel everything.” With that comment came another “stay-at-home” order:
JUST IN: Mayor Eric Garcetti has issued a targeted safer at home order calling for all residents of the city to remain in their homes. However, the order comes with a number of exemptions for essential and non-essential businesses https://t.co/RFygbwIqld
People are noticing there are many, many exemptions.
LA is told stay in their homes effective immediately https://t.co/DIaKU3HuEP @MailOnline
When will this ever end? Maybe when the only people left in L.A. are the homeless.
Yes, and there’s an exemption for that:
“Those experiencing homelessness are exempt from the requirement to stay in their homes.”
What an amazing quote. https://t.co/eCT9twhxL9
That’s what it says:
Also many other exemptions remain, such as for podcasting:
LA Mayor Eric Garcetti has ordered residents to once again “remain in their homes,” but with a massive number of exceptions — one of which is for “podcasts,” which has now been deemed an “essential activity” 😂 https://t.co/6Rv2HtZtRa
Tag yourself in the many exemptions and exceptions of this latest Los Angeles “stay at home order.”
I’m…podcasts?https://t.co/VIS9eec0vg pic.twitter.com/BoooIBu8GB
Hmm…
Because of the technical impossibility doing a podcast from home, I guesshttps://t.co/6b93ZrkTfA
Right?
This is basically a joke. They have a million exceptions and no way to enforce any of it.
I’m starting a podcast called “I’m going to my local bar in LA” https://t.co/p4a72K8nJN
Come back @joerogan, Mayor Garcetti has deemed your podcast an essential activity. https://t.co/i4VEAzpXkX
Well at least now I know what to tell the cops https://t.co/r4Xv7bW9hg
Literally all of LA right now https://t.co/CnYc0Cs88K pic.twitter.com/32aqDcppor
