https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/12/03/l-a-mayors-stay-at-home-order-has-many-exemptions-such-as-for-podcasters-and-the-homeless/

Yesterday, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, citing rising Covid-19 cases, said “it’s time to cancel everything.” With that comment came another “stay-at-home” order:

People are noticing there are many, many exemptions.

Yes, and there’s an exemption for that:

That’s what it says:

Also many other exemptions remain, such as for podcasting:

Hmm…

Right?

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...